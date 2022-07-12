67.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Smiths Detection and Kromek in Wearable Radiation Detection Agreement

By Homeland Security Today
(Kromek/Smiths Detection)

Smiths Detection has entered into an agreement with Kromek Group plc to distribute wearable radiation detection and identification solutions to North and South American markets. 

Smiths Detection Inc., which has a U.S.-based headquarters in Edgewood, MD, will distribute the Kromek engineered and manufactured D3 and D5 series of wearable, highly sensitive radiation detectors that alarm when radiation is detected. The detectors are designed to enable first responders, armed forces, border security and other CBRN experts to detect radiological threats such as dirty bombs, radioactive contamination and smuggling of radioactive substances.

Inder Reddy, President of Smiths Detection Inc. said the agreement with Kromek allows Smiths Detection to supply a full range of field-based CBRNe solutions to customers, helping to protect front line defenders and the communities they serve.

Dr Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek, said: “We’re pleased to work with Smiths Detection to provide the market with nuclear radiation detection solutions that give security authorities an early warning system for potential threats.”

Read more at Smiths Detection

Previous articleDHS Extends Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals