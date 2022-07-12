Smiths Detection and Kromek in Wearable Radiation Detection Agreement

Smiths Detection has entered into an agreement with Kromek Group plc to distribute wearable radiation detection and identification solutions to North and South American markets.

Smiths Detection Inc., which has a U.S.-based headquarters in Edgewood, MD, will distribute the Kromek engineered and manufactured D3 and D5 series of wearable, highly sensitive radiation detectors that alarm when radiation is detected. The detectors are designed to enable first responders, armed forces, border security and other CBRN experts to detect radiological threats such as dirty bombs, radioactive contamination and smuggling of radioactive substances.

Inder Reddy, President of Smiths Detection Inc. said the agreement with Kromek allows Smiths Detection to supply a full range of field-based CBRNe solutions to customers, helping to protect front line defenders and the communities they serve.

Dr Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek, said: “We’re pleased to work with Smiths Detection to provide the market with nuclear radiation detection solutions that give security authorities an early warning system for potential threats.”

