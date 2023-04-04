80.9 F
Smiths Detection Checkpoint CT Screening System Receives DHS SAFETY Act Designation

By Homeland Security Today
(Smiths Detection)

Smiths Detection has announced that its CT passenger screening system, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, has received official designation as a terrorism deterring technology from the Department of Homeland Security under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act. The company says the scanner is the first CT passenger screening system to receive the designation.

Under the Act, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is described as a technology “aimed at preventing, detecting, identifying, or deterring acts of terrorism, or limiting the harm that such acts might otherwise cause.”

In addition to the SAFETY Act Designation, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX features on the Transport Security Administration’s (TSA) Checkpoint Property Screening System Qualified Products list for base, medium and large configurations and the TSA’s Acceptable Capability List.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX uses CT (computed tomography) imaging and advanced digital technology to produce high quality 3D X-rays of the contents of a cabin baggage. The scanner allows for electronics and liquids to remain in bags, increasing passenger throughput and enhancing the overall passenger experience. 

