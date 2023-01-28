Smiths Detection Launches Fully Automated Tray Return System for Airport Checkpoints

Smiths Detection has launched a fully automated tray return system for airport checkpoints.

The iLane A20 has been developed in cooperation with Interroll, and evolved from Smiths Detection’s existing portfolio of iLane tray return systems. As well as being automated, it provides parallel divest – allowing multiple people to prepare for security screening at the same time – as well as empty tray verification and the diversion of suspicious baggage. The iLane A20 is modular, offering customisable configurations to suit bespoke throughput levels, aesthetic requirements, and space restrictions. It negates the need to replace the whole lane for upgrades, and provides health monitoring for system performance management.

The iLane A20 can be integrated with Smiths Detection’s Checkpoint.Evoplus, a centralized screening and management platform which can analyze data from the entire screening area to generate insights for enhancing operations and security. The platform enables the option of remote screening, creating a less crowded checkpoint and making more efficient use of operator resources.

In line with the development of open architecture approaches and solutions, the iLane A20 can also utilize Smiths Detection’s Universal Checkpoint Interface to support the implementation of third-party X-ray systems, improving airports’ agility for meeting new operational requirements.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the iLane A20 can be equipped with a UVC light tray disinfection module to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on trays, helping to protect passengers and staff from tactile transmission of contagious diseases. Smiths Detection’s UVC kits automatically disinfect trays each time they are transported from reclaim back to the divest station.

Read more at Smiths Detection