Smiths Detection Launches Mobile Toxic Threat Detector to Target Fentanyl and Novichok

Smiths Detection has launched its latest chemical agent identifier, Lightweight Chemical Detector (LCD) 4 alongside the LCD XID extension. This will expand the detection capabilities of the LCD to include street narcotics, explosives, pharmaceuticals, and other super toxic chemical threats.

The capability of LCD can be transformed by placing the detector into the XID cradle, where it immediately turns the vapor detection device into a ruggedized mobile trace detector that can be used in a CBRNe (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive) scenario.

The XID has been developed as a direct response to the request from existing LCD customers to adapt the capabilities of the detector to the constantly evolving global threat environment which is driving the requirement to detect and identify minute quantities of super toxic threats such as fentanyl and novichok.

The LCD series is widely deployed with over 100,000 detectors in service with operators in 58 different countries. The largest operator is the Department of Defense through its Joint Chemical Agent Detector Program.

Read more at Smiths Detection