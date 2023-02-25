Smiths Detection Launches New Automatic Object Recognition Software

Smiths Detection has launched its latest automated detection algorithm. iCMORE Prohibited Items has been targeted to achieve the European Civil Aviation Conference’s (ECAC) new Automated Prohibited Items Detection Systems (APIDS) certification.

iCMORE Prohibited Items uses artificial intelligence-based algorithms to automatically detect items determined to be a security risk at airport security checkpoints such as firearms, knives, scissors, axes, grenades, blasting caps, ammunition and blunt objects. With certification, such algorithms could lead to a more automated screening process which would enable alarm-only viewing of X-ray images at airport passenger checkpoints. Alarm only viewing has been successfully used in airport hold baggage screening for years, considerably reducing the number of images needing to be viewed manually by an operator, helping to speed up screening time.

The manual review process by an operator can be further improved by using remote screening or Centralized Image Processing (CIP), which utilizes a single location for the screening and analyzing of X-ray images from multiple systems in different locations.

In light of the severe staff shortages and increasing passenger numbers that airports have to face, Smiths Detection believes the algorithm will be a key enabler for increased operational efficiency, throughput and security while also reducing operational expenditure and facilitating resource planning.

When used at non-regulated people checkpoints, the additional detection capabilities of iCMORE Prohibited supports image analysts by automatically highlighting threats for further analysis, helping to improve security outcomes.

iCMORE Prohibited Items will initially be available for use with Smiths Detection’s Computer Tomography (CT) passenger checkpoint scanner the Hi-SCAN 6040 CTiX. The algorithm will then launch across additional dual-view and multi-view checkpoint systems over the coming months, both for regulated and unregulated markets.

Smiths Detection has also announced that it has signed an agreement to supply India’s Noida International Airport with both passenger and hold baggage screening equipment. Zurich Airport International AG won the bid to develop Noida International Airport in 2019, and construction activities are well underway. At its opening at the end of 2024, the airport will have capacity for 12 million passengers with the potential for further growth in additional development phases.

Read more at Smiths Detection