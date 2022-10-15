51.7 F
Smiths Detection Launches New Dual-View Scanner

By Homeland Security Today
The HI-SCAN 7555 DV (Smiths Detection)

Smiths Detection has launched a new dual-view X-ray scanner, the HI-SCAN 7555 DV.

The new model is designed to eliminate the need to re-position or rescan objects. Display functions provide discrimination between substances and two 120 Hz 24” monitors enhance image evaluation and reduce motion blur.

The HI-SCAN 7555 DV offers an automated explosives detection algorithm as standard and optionally an ECAC EDS CB C1 certified algorithm in combination with optional iCMORE weapons capability, to allow for the automatic detection of weapons. The new scanner is compatible with Checkpoint.Evoplus, Smiths Detection’s central screening and digital management solution. The HI-SCAN 7555 DV can also be equipped with Smiths Detection’s latest automated detection algorithm, iCMORE currency, which assists with the automatic detection of large stacks or bundles of notes.

With a compact footprint, the HI-SCAN 7555 DV has been designed to be easily integrated into both Smiths Detection and third-party lanes, making it suitable for high-throughput environments such as airports, customs, government facilities or embassies.

