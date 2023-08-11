Smiths Detection Launches New Dual-View X-ray Scanners

Smiths Detection has launched the SDX 100100 DV series, consisting of two dual-view X-ray scanners.

The SDX 100100 DV HC features a high conveyor and is specifically designed to meet the needs of airports, parcel services, carriers, customs facilities, and other high security environments, while the low conveyor model SDX 100100 DV LC supports screening oversized baggage and break-bulk freight reaching up to 100 x 100 cm in size.

Using dual-view X-ray technology, the scanners provide a horizontal and vertical view of the screened object, facilitating inspections of tightly packed objects and helping to shorten inspection times. Both versions are available with either a 0.2 m/s or 0.5 m/s belt speed.

Any of the SDX 100100 DV configurations can be integrated into external material handling systems as well as into one intelligent network that allows Central Image Processing.

The scanners can be supplemented with Smiths Detection’s automated threat detection software for weapons and lithium batteries, iCMORE.

Read more at Smiths Detection