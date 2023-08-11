75 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 11, 2023
IndustryIndustry News

Smiths Detection Launches New Dual-View X-ray Scanners

By Homeland Security Today
The low conveyor model SDX 100100 DV LC supports screening oversized baggage. (Smiths Detection)

Smiths Detection has launched the SDX 100100 DV series, consisting of two dual-view X-ray scanners.

The SDX 100100 DV HC features a high conveyor and is specifically designed to meet the needs of airports, parcel services, carriers, customs facilities, and other high security environments, while the low conveyor model SDX 100100 DV LC supports screening oversized baggage and break-bulk freight reaching up to 100 x 100 cm in size.

Using dual-view X-ray technology, the scanners provide a horizontal and vertical view of the screened object, facilitating inspections of tightly packed objects and helping to shorten inspection times. Both versions are available with either a 0.2 m/s or 0.5 m/s belt speed.

Any of the SDX 100100 DV configurations can be integrated into external material handling systems as well as into one intelligent network that allows Central Image Processing. 

The scanners can be supplemented with Smiths Detection’s automated threat detection software for weapons and lithium batteries, iCMORE. 

Read more at Smiths Detection

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

