Smiths Detection Scanner Added to TSA’s Qualified Products List and Acceptable Capability List

Smiths Detection’s checkpoint Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, is now qualified on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Qualified Products List (QPL) for base, mid and full-size configurations.

The system also has been placed on the TSA’s Acceptable Capability List (ACL), meaning that it can now be purchased by airports and airlines and donated to TSA as part of the TSA’s Capability Acceptance Process (CAP) program.

The TSA established the CPSS Program to test and qualify computed tomography (CT) systems for use at airport security checkpoints across the United States. The three configurations include base-sized, for configurations that include manual diverters; mid-sized, featuring an automated diverter; and full-size, which includes an automated bag diverter and smart automatic tray return system. The full-sized configuration has been awarded with Smiths Detection’s smart automatic tray return system, iLane.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX uses both visual operator inspection and automated object recognition, and is designed to have low false-alarm rates. The scanner allows for electronics and liquids to remain in bags, increasing passenger throughput, which is supported by its belt speed. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX can be deployed utilizing existing infrastructure at some locations.

