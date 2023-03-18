Smiths Detection to Collaborate with AI Specialist SeeTrue

Smiths Detection has announced a collaboration with SeeTrue, a supplier of artificial intelligence threat detection software. The agreement will enable SeeTrue to integrate its threat products with Smiths Detection’s X-ray screening equipment.

The move is part of Smiths Detection’s ongoing Ada Initiative that seeks to accelerate the adoption of open architecture (OA) across aviation, ports and borders, defense and urban security. Hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers can be plugged together using OA, enhancing security outcomes.

Earlier this month, Smiths Detection announced a collaboration with GRASP Innovations as part of the Ada Initiative.

