42.9 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 18, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Smiths Detection to Collaborate with AI Specialist SeeTrue

By Homeland Security Today

Smiths Detection has announced a collaboration with SeeTrue, a supplier of artificial intelligence threat detection software. The agreement will enable SeeTrue to integrate its threat products with Smiths Detection’s X-ray screening equipment.

The move is part of Smiths Detection’s ongoing Ada Initiative that seeks to accelerate the adoption of open architecture (OA) across aviation, ports and borders, defense and urban security. Hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers can be plugged together using OA, enhancing security outcomes.

Earlier this month, Smiths Detection announced a collaboration with GRASP Innovations as part of the Ada Initiative.

Read more at Smiths Detection

Previous articleArrest for Yonkers Man Who Supported ISIS and Threatened to Kill Police Officers During St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Next articleSmiths Detection Launches Mobile Toxic Threat Detector to Target Fentanyl and Novichok
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals