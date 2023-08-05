67.2 F
Smiths Detection to Provide Baggage Screening Technology to Naha International Airport

By Homeland Security Today

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., Japan’s largest airline, has selected Smiths Detection to deploy its security screening technology at Naha International Airport, Okinawa.

Smiths Detection will supply passenger baggage screening technology, comprising five HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model S, iLane.evo and UV light modules (UVC). The systems will be installed by May 2024.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model S, a computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner with a small footprint, produces high-resolution volumetric 3D images. Implementation of the new scanner will allow passengers to leave their liquids and electronics in their hand luggage. The iLane.evo is a smart automatic tray return system which increases passenger throughput and eliminates bottlenecks. Smiths Detection’s UVC is an automatic tray disinfection system using UV light which kills 99.9% of bacteria. The system is integrated into the iLane.evo.

