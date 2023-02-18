Smiths Detection to Supply Checkpoint Security Technology to New Zealand

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract to supply New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service (AvSec) with advanced checkpoint security technology for its five major international airports, Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Wellington.

Smiths Detection will supply 35 HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-ray machines. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX meets international regulatory requirements in both the United States and European Union. The carry-on baggage scanner can speed up security screening by allowing passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their cabin baggage, as well as deliver energy efficiency to airports.

In addition, Smiths Detection will also supply its iLane.evo smart automatic tray return system, which delivers a steady flow of trays, and the iCMORE Weapons algorithm that supports security operators by identifying knives, guns, gun parts or ammunition concealed in bags.

Installation of the systems will begin in 2023.

Read more at Smiths Detection