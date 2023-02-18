30.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, February 18, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Smiths Detection to Supply Checkpoint Security Technology to New Zealand

By Homeland Security Today
(Christchurch Airport)

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract to supply New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service (AvSec) with advanced checkpoint security technology for its five major international airports, Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Wellington.

Smiths Detection will supply 35 HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-ray machines. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX meets international regulatory requirements in both the United States and European Union. The carry-on baggage scanner can speed up security screening by allowing passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their cabin baggage, as well as deliver energy efficiency to airports.

In addition, Smiths Detection will also supply its iLane.evo smart automatic tray return system, which delivers a steady flow of trays, and the iCMORE Weapons algorithm that supports security operators by identifying knives, guns, gun parts or ammunition concealed in bags.

Installation of the systems will begin in 2023.

Read more at Smiths Detection

Previous articleSound Transit to Increase Security to Crack Down on Drug Use
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals