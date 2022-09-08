74.6 F
Smiths Detection’s Carry-on Baggage Scanner Added to TSA’s Qualified Products List

By Homeland Security Today
HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX (Smiths Detection)

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX X-ray scanner has been added to the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Mid-Size Qualified Products List (QPL). The TSA’s CPSS program is designed to replace the previous generation of X-ray scanners at airports across the U.S. with the latest computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanning technology.

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is now a qualified product on the QPL, eligible for TSA purchase for mid-size systems. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is a computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images. The scanner allows for electronics and liquids to remain in bags.

The mid-size configuration is one of three configurations for the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX. The mid-size configuration includes an automated bag diverter at the decision point to be routed as suspect or cleared.

In 2019, Smiths Detection was awarded a contract to supply 300 Advanced Technology/ Computed Tomography (AT/CT) checkpoint systems to airports across the U.S. through the TSA’s AT/CT program. Per the TSA contract, Smiths Detection manufactured 300 AT/CT systems in Edgewood, MD and installed them across the U.S. throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

