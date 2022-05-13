Smiths Detection’s High Speed X-Ray Scanner Receives TSA ACSTL Qualification

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 100100V-2is hi-speed X-ray model has received qualification on the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL).

The ACSTL serves as TSA’s official guide for regulated parties to use when procuring screening devices. Devices deemed qualified, like Smiths Detection’s standard, and now its hi-speed model of HI-SCAN 100100V-2is, have undergone formalized TSA-sponsored test processes and meet the highest standards for security in the aviation sector.

The HI-SCAN 100100V-2is suitable for large-volume screening applications and can also support heavy loads, up to 200kg (440 lbs), while its large tunnel enables the handling of out of gauge baggage.

Both the HI-SCAN 100100V-2is and its hi-speed model are also European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) compliant.

