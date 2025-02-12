SMX Announces Acquisition of cBEYONData

SMX, a next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions business, announced yesterday the acquisition of cBEYONData. cBEYONData is a provider of implementation, design, and managed service capabilities, as well as a proprietary portfolio of budget management and financial analytics solutions that provide real-time data visibility and transparency to customers within the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal civilian agencies. Together, SMX and cBEYONData (collectively the “Company”) are well-positioned to support customers across the public sector, helping them achieve enhanced visibility, operational efficiency, and financial transparency, each key priorities of Congress and the new administration.

The acquisition creates a leading provider of differentiated digital transformation capabilities, offering a tailored set of solutions that help government customers manage their increasingly complex financial, planning, and analytical needs. Expertise spans across top financial platforms like Oracle, SAP, and Momentum, while ensuring enhanced scalability, flexibility, and security driven by the Company’s strong relationships with leading cloud infrastructure providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

In recognition of cBEYONData’s breadth of solutions, as well as its multi-decade history serving prominent customers including the U.S. Army, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and other high priority federal agencies, cBEYONData will continue to operate with its current leadership team under a newly established horizontal business unit within SMX—Enterprise Systems and Solutions (ESS)—led by SMX President, Sandeep Dorawala.

In welcoming cBEYONData, SMX CEO Peter LaMontagne stated, “cBEYONData brings valuable scale and technical expertise to our strategic growth plan to expand our work supporting the business of government. cBEYONData’s successful solutions at the ‘nexus of data and dollars’ is particularly relevant today as government executives and senior military leaders focus on financial transparency and accountability.”

cBEYONData CEO Dyson Richards commented on the transaction, “In SMX we have found the right partner to accelerate our growth into new areas while embracing our client and employee focused culture. SMX is a great fit for us based on their corporate philosophy and digital transformation acumen, and we see a very bright future together.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. cBEYONData was a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners (“Bluestone”). KippsDeSanto & Co. and G Squared Capital Partners served as financial advisors, and Holland & Knight as legal counsel to cBEYONData and Bluestone. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to SMX.