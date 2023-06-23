Soraya Correa Appointed Executive Director of Contract Management Institute

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) announced the reinstatement of the Contract Management Institute (CMI) with the appointment of contract management veteran Soraya Correa as the new Executive Director.

Correa, former Chief Procurement Officer and Senior Procurement Executive of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead the CMI into a new era of excellence and innovation in contract management.

In her time at DHS, Correa worked collaboratively with many sectors including the nonprofit sector and HSToday’s owners, the Government Technology & Services Coalition. With her leadership, DHS embarked on numerous new initiatives to educate and enhance the procurement staff at the department including Reverse Industry Days, the Acquisition Innovations in Motion (AIiM) framework, and a general openness to share the goals and vision of the department with industry. She spearheaded numerous initiatives — including the Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL) and the Education, Development, Growth, and Excellence (EDGE) mentoring program — that revolutionized procurement practices and enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of contract management within the agency. She was awarded the 2018 Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service and her recognition also includes the Secretary’s Award for Excellence.

After more than 40 years of federal service, she retired from government in 2021. Correa became a board member for the FITGov Summit after GTSC’s 2022 acquisition, and at this May’s summit helped guide conversations about promoting flexibility and agility with advanced technology while maintaining security.

Correa’s appointment as the Executive Director of CMI is a testament to her outstanding leadership and remarkable achievements in procurement and contract management. Her strategic vision, combined with her deep understanding of the complexities and challenges of the field, made her the ideal choice to steer the CMI toward new heights.

“I am honored to lead the Contract Management Institute as its Executive Director,” said Correa. “Contract management is pivotal to mission delivery and successful business outcomes. I am committed to providing today and tomorrow’s contracting professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in their roles. I look forward to collaborating with federal state and local government, industry leaders, academia, and others to drive innovation, promote excellence, and elevate the contract management profession.”

Kraig Conrad, CEO of the National Contract Management Association, stated, “We are thrilled to see the Contract Management Institute restored. With Soraya Correa at the helm, we are confident that CMI will provide valuable resources for positive impact on our profession.”