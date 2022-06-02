73.9 F
SOSi Hires Dan Robinson to Lead Intelligence Unit

By Homeland Security Today
SOSi photograph of Dan Robinson

SOSi has hired defense industry veteran Dan Robinson as a Vice President to lead its Intelligence Solutions business unit.

Over the past 30 years, Robinson has held senior executive roles at large and mid-sized Intelligence Community contractors. He served as a Deputy Division Manager at SAIC, Vice President for Intelligence Operations at Titan Corporation, and Senior Vice President for Intelligence Solutions at L-3 Communications.

Following a five-year run at L-3 Titan, Robinson spent 10 years as the President & Chief Operating Officer of Pluribus International, where he successfully tripled the size of the company and managed its sale to Metis Solutions (later acquired by PAE, Inc.). His latest position prior to joining SOSi was Vice President for Intelligence Services at The Buffalo Group through its sale to Jacobs in late 2020.

“I have personally worked with Dan in various capacities for nearly two decades,” said SOSi CEO, Julian Setian. “He’s among the most talented industry executives I know. He has a deep understanding of the intelligence community and a proven track record of leadership and growth.”

At SOSi, Robinson oversees a large team of intelligence professionals providing analysis and operations support, ISR platform development, and cybersecurity services to U.S. Government clients on multiple continents. In addition to managing SOSi’s current portfolio of intelligence community programs, he is also responsible for leading ongoing strategic growth initiatives and M&A.

Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from the Virginia Military Institute and a master’s in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He has completed various professional courses and certifications through George Washington University, the Defense Systems Management College, the NATO School (SHAPE) in Oberammergau, Germany and SAIC University.

Read the announcement at SOSi

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

