SPA Wins $52.3M DHS CBP Complex Border Protection Mission Engineering Services Task on OASIS

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc. (SPA), a Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) member, outperformed four other submissions for the $52.3 million contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The contract, Award ID: 70B02C25F00000140, is to provide support services for maintaining complex engineering services for CBP’s mission.

SPA provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national security objectives. SPA has expanded its customer base and experience to cover a wide range of missions and clients in the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and Energy.

SPA has been recognized with awards including Government Contractor of the Year ($75M-$300M category) by the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards, as a “Best Places to Work” by the Washington Business Journal and San Diego Business Journal for several years, a “Top Workplace” by The Washington Post.

DHS adopted the General Services Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) and OASIS Small Business (OASIS SB) contracts to procure professional services. OASIS and OASIS SB were government-wide, best-in-class, multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts that provided mission support professional services across many areas of expertise and disciplines, including program management, engineering, management consulting, logistics, and finance. However, the ordering periods for the OASIS program have now ended as of March 1, 2025.