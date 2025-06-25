stackArmor, a Tyto Athene company, announced a collaboration yesterday with Google Public Sector and Carahsoft Technology Corp. to streamline the delivery of FedRAMP-authorized software for federal and defense agencies. This initiative enables Broadcom’s Rally and Clarity platforms to achieve FedRAMP compliance through stackArmor’s Armory™ ATO Acceleration solution, deployed within Google Cloud’s Assured Workloads environment.

By combining stackArmor’s compliance services with Carahsoft’s public sector acquisition capabilities, the partners offer a seamless, end-to-end path for independent software vendors (ISVs) to bring secure commercial solutions to government markets.

“Our team is committed to empowering government agencies with innovative and secure cloud solutions,” said Troy Bertram, Executive Managing Director, Google Public Sector Partner Ecosystem. “This partnership with stackArmor and Carahsoft directly advances that mission by enabling federal agencies to more rapidly adopt FedRAMP-authorized commercial technologies. It’s about accelerating mission success while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance.”

“We are proud to work alongside Broadcom, Carahsoft, and Google Public Sector to help federal agencies reduce the burden of compliance, enabling faster mission support,” said Gaurav Pal, Principal at stackArmor, a Tyto Athene company. “As part of Tyto Athene, our group is focused on delivering solutions that help our government customers modernize securely and cost-effectively.”

“Through our strong relationships with Google Public Sector and Broadcom, we are proud to support this joint initiative,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “With stackArmor’s expertise and true understanding of the current needs of government agencies, we are helping the government overcome compliance challenges and accelerate their adoption of secure cloud solutions.”