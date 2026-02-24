spot_img
State Department Announces EVOLVE IT Acquisition Contract Winners

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 24, 2026

The State Department awarded potentially $10 billion in contracts under its EVOLVE enterprise IT acquisition program, which aims to improve the department’s security posture and drive innovation and modernization.

In a notice posted to SAM.gov on Feb. 19, the State Department said it awarded 48 spots on its multiple-award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract. The total value of all those contracts could add up to $10 billion. Contracts include a one-year base period and six one-year options.

“Task orders issued under these contracts will support the Department of State missions and enterprise IT operations worldwide,” the State Department said.

Read the rest of the story at MeriTalk.

