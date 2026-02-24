State Department Announces EVOLVE IT Acquisition Contract Winners

The State Department awarded potentially $10 billion in contracts under its EVOLVE enterprise IT acquisition program, which aims to improve the department’s security posture and drive innovation and modernization.

In a notice posted to SAM.gov on Feb. 19, the State Department said it awarded 48 spots on its multiple-award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract. The total value of all those contracts could add up to $10 billion. Contracts include a one-year base period and six one-year options.

“Task orders issued under these contracts will support the Department of State missions and enterprise IT operations worldwide,” the State Department said.

