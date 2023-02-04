18.3 F
IndustryIndustry News

State Department Bureau of Diplomatic Security Hosting Daylong Virtual Vendor Event

Stakeholders will provide a brief overview of their programs and any upcoming opportunities or existing challenges.

By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security is conducting a day-long virtual event where vendors can learn more about the unique DS/C missions, current needs, and the procurement horizon!

This event is open to small and large U.S.-based vendors of all socio-economic groups interested in supporting DS.

  • Attendance will be allowed to registered guests only
  • Registration cutoff will be subject to system limitations

Vendors will have a chance to engage in Q&A for 15 minutes following each office’s presentation.

February 15, 2023

8AM-5PM EST

Virtual Attendance

To learn more about Diplomatic Security: https://www.state.gov/about-us-bureau-of-diplomatic-security/

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-department-of-state-diplomatic-security-program-industry-exchange-tickets-528409907257

Read more at SAM.gov

