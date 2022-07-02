State Department Creates Website for FAQs on Evolve IDIQ

The U.S. Department of State has created a new website for FAQs on the Evolve IDIQ.

Department of State multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) acquisition program for IT services with a goal of improving the Department’s security posture and promoting innovation and IT modernization across the organization. This will help to eliminate duplication, leverage economies of scale, and centralize management of IT services under one vehicle.

Secretary Blinken committed to leaving behind a State Department that is organized and equipped to meet the tests of the 21st century. Rapid changes in technology are transforming how our diplomats advance U.S. foreign policy by altering the way we connect with others and communicate information. In the midst of a cyberwar, our diplomats require powerful, resilient new technologies to advocate policy positions, promote awareness and enhance transparency on behalf of the American people.

Please check out the new website as information will continue to be added on this important program for IT services, with a goal of improving the Department’s security posture and promoting innovation and IT modernization across the organization.

Visit the Evolve IDIQ FAQ here