75.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, July 2, 2022
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry NewsIT Modernization

State Department Creates Website for FAQs on Evolve IDIQ

In the midst of a cyberwar, our diplomats require powerful, resilient new technologies to advocate policy positions, promote awareness and enhance transparency.

By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Department of State has created a new website for FAQs on the Evolve IDIQ.

Department of State multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) acquisition program for IT services with a goal of improving the Department’s security posture and promoting innovation and IT modernization across the organization. This will help to eliminate duplication, leverage economies of scale, and centralize management of IT services under one vehicle.

Secretary Blinken committed to leaving behind a State Department that is organized and equipped to meet the tests of the 21st century. Rapid changes in technology are transforming how our diplomats advance U.S. foreign policy by altering the way we connect with others and communicate information. In the midst of a cyberwar, our diplomats require powerful, resilient new technologies to advocate policy positions, promote awareness and enhance transparency on behalf of the American people.

Please check out the new website as information will continue to be added on this important program for IT services, with a goal of improving the Department’s security posture and promoting innovation and IT modernization across the organization.

Visit the Evolve IDIQ FAQ here

Previous articleApplications Being Accepted for Treasury’s Mentor-Protégé Program
Next articleCBO Report Assesses Wildfire Cost and Effects, Along with Forest Management Practices and Risk
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals