State Department Procurement to Hold Webinar on Utilizing the Unison Marketplace

Webinar is targeted at vendors who hold socio-economic set-asides and classifications or are in underserved, underrepresented communities.

By Homeland Security Today

In partnership with the Department of State’s Office of the Procurement Executive (OPE), the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) and Unison Marketplace will be hosting an interactive and no-cost two-hour webinar on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:30AM EST.

The webinar is focused on utilizing the Unison Marketplace during the last quarter of the fiscal year and is targeted at vendors who hold socio-economic set-asides and classifications or are in underserved, underrepresented communities who are interested in breaking into the federal market.

To register:

WEBINAR, Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:30AM EST REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/department-of-state-small-business-training-utilizing-unison-marketplace-tickets-379842076877

Read more at SAM.gov

