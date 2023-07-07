State Department Seeks Training, Support for Global Antiterrorism Training Assistance (GATA) Program

The Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security, Office of Anti-Terrorism Assistance, is looking for multiple sources to facilitate foreign law enforcement training and perform related activities in support of the Global Antiterrorism Training Assistance (GATA) Program.

The US Department of State (DOS), Bureau of Diplomatic Security, Training Directorate, Office of Antiterrorism Assistance (DS/T/ATA or ATA) manages the antiterrorism assistance program and is the premier provider of counterterrorism training and capacity building for the U.S. Department of State. ATA strengthens Partner Nation capabilities to combat terrorism and build upon a trusted network of law enforcement officers while supporting US counterterrorism objectives.

The Global Antiterrorism Training Assistance (GATA) III contract(s) represents an advanced and specialized foreign assistance program that provides foreign law enforcement with instructional training. The program’s geographic reach is extensive, having trained over 150,000 foreign police and civilian security officials in over 154 countries since inception in 1983. Country assistance plans are implemented through advanced training, technical assistance, and equipment grants including computers and software. Capacity building projects are tailored to the needs of each Partner Nation.

This includes coordinating, synchronizing, implementing, and expanding training and technical assistance programs; sharing technology with foreign partners; establishing or strengthening alliances and/or agreements, regional partnerships, and security assistance programs; promoting interagency cooperation among foreign government security and law enforcement forces; and supporting exchange programs.

Instruction ranges from small unit police tactical training and classroom courses to senior executive seminars, consultations, and technical assessments, including many knowledge-based and skills-based disciplines, necessary for an effective antiterrorism capability. During any given week, ATA may conduct 10-20 courses worldwide. Approximately 98 percent of the courses are taught overseas.

This will be a multiple award IDIQ contract and with anticipated award to four prime contractors. In order to ensure adequate coverage ATA plans to make four (4) task order awards. Three (3) of the task order awards will be multi-regional, combining two of the State Department’s current regions per task order. One (1) task order award will be worldwide in scope. Contractors must be US companies based in the United States. Contractors will provide instructor-led training; specialized and advanced technical assistance; training-related support services and all logistical support for delivery of the training.

Each contractor will be required to perform these services in both CONUS and OCONUS locations including remote training sites in medium to high threat and austere environments. Each contractor must also be able to support ATA programs during periods of instability, reconstruction, and overseas operations. The resultant contract awards will be subject to FAR Part 30 Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

This contract is unclassified. No facility security clearances or U.S. government personal security clearances are required at this time. While no personal security clearances are required, the Contractor shall conduct pre-employment and suitability screening of all potential instructors. The pre-employment and suitability screening shall include checking each applicant’s resume, performing employment history and background verification to include criminal history checks. The U.S. Government reserves the right to require the contractor to provide copies of the screening documentation for review and approval.

To perform successfully under this contract the Contractor will require substantial financial and human resources to coordinate, orchestrate and manage multiple schedules and logistical complexities. They must maintain a program management and administrative staff (PMO) at a level sufficient to manage the instructor pool and numerous in-country subcontractors, deploy international mobile training teams, coordinate and host domestic training, and manage government and contractor furnished materials. They must have the ability to accommodate complexities such as language barriers, international banking and finance considerations, different payment terms, gaps in technology and infrastructure. The consequences of contract failure are high and include missing coordinated training schedules with Partner Nations, offending foreign officials, and the loss of U.S. credibility or diminished bilateral relations.

The Contractor must possess the depth and breadth of resources to provide myriad overseas and domestic training Delivery Support Services, logistics and facilities including training facilities, ranges or other venues, catering, instructor transportation, participant transportation, instructor lodging, and participant lodging. They must be able to deliver a wide range of specialized law enforcement training, on-demand, worldwide including in austere, high threat, politically volatile and non-permissive environments as well as possess a working knowledge of the nuances associated with diplomatic relationships. In addition, the Contractor must possess the ability to provide domestic facilities, lodging, and cultural services for foreign dignitaries and officials.

The Department of State anticipates release of the solicitation in late July.

