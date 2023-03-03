43 F
State Department to Hold Quarterly Industry Briefing

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in matchmaking with Department of State and industry tables.

Please join us on March 22, 2023 for the U.S. Department of State Quarterly Industry Engagement Brief.

Updates for Q2 FY23 procurements and relevant information at the U.S. Department of State will be provided.

The session will feature opening remarks from Department of State officials, including George Price, Director of OSDBU and Ramona Watts-Sutton, Director, Office of Acquisition Management. It will also include updates for Q2 FY23 procurements from our contracting staff and relevant information.

Afterwards, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in matchmaking with Department of State and industry tables.

Location: GMU Van Metre Hall, 3351 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA 22201
View Campus Map

Click the Registration Link Below:

https://stability-operations.org/page/dos-industry-day

Read more at SAM.gov

