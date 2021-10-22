68.4 F
State Department Updates Draft Solicitation in Advance of Evolve IT Services Acquisition Virtual Industry Day

Interested parties are highly encouraged to review the Draft RFP in advance of the industry day and submit any questions.

By Homeland Security Today

In preparation for the Evolve Industry Day taking place on Monday, October 25, the State Department released a new Draft Request for Proposal (RFP) on SAM.gov.

Interested parties are highly encouraged to review the Draft RFP in advance of the industry day and submit any questions in accordance with the update provided on October 20.

The State Department’s Bureau of Information Resource Management will hold an unclassified Industry Day on Monday from 0800 to 1600 (EST). The purpose of the online-only event is to exchange information related to the planned multiple-award, Evolve IT Services Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) solicitation.

DOS subject matter experts will discuss the following topics on the Virtual Industry Day.

  • IRM Vision and Goals
  • Overview of Evolve IDIQ
  • Cybersecurity Briefing
  • Competition Pool 1: IT Management Panel
  • Competition Pool 2: Network & Telecom Services Panel
  • Competition Pool 3: Cloud & Data Center Panel
  • Competition Pool 4:  Application Services Panel
  • Competition Pool 5: Customer & End User Services Panel
  • Q&A Session

During the panels on each Competition Pool, DOS will share insights on current environment and desired future state. Industry participants are encouraged to identify innovative technical approaches to make the transition from the current environment to the desired future state.

Due to the number of participants, the State Department needed to establish a new platform capable of supporting the high demand as more than 1,000 people have registered to date.  Interested parties can now register at the following link: https://dosevent.webex.com/dosevent/j.php?RGID=r3719427a879ff04e34b33b4ccd8343b3 and then by clicking the “Register” button.

Read more at SAM.gov

