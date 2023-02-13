41.8 F
Steampunk Awarded Multi-Year FedRAMP Contract to Support DHS

By Homeland Security Today

Steampunk has been awarded the FedRAMP Technical Review and Analysis Support Services contract. Steampunk provides support to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the execution of the FedRAMP Program which includes conducting information assurance, cybersecurity, and risk-based reviews of FedRAMP cloud service candidates for Joint Authorization Board (JAB) provisional authorization (P-ATO). 

As part of these efforts, Steampunk manages and conducts independent cybersecurity risk assessments of cloud service provider (CSP) candidate cloud services and collaborates with multiple-IT-discipline teams to resolve security and/or risk evaluation conflicts. Through its support of FedRAMP, Steampunk has assessed 8 of the 10 largest known CSPs in the world including Azure, AWS, and Google while continuously monitoring 30+ CSPs.

“Steampunk’s information security work at DHS has been part of the foundation of our company. We are thrilled to continue partnering with DHS to enable secure cloud modernization across the federal government and to bring our focus on service design to help drive improvements in the FedRAMP review process,” said Brad Cole, Steampunk’s Chief Growth Officer.

Steampunk began supporting FedRAMP in August of 2016 under a task order on the DHS EAGLE II contract. The company has continued supporting the program for more than five years and expects to see an increased demand for the FedRAMP program to review additional CSP offerings over the next three years.

Steampunk is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

