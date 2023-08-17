Steampunk Scoops ICE SASS II Task Order

Steampunk has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, (DHS) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Security Assurance Support Services (SASS) II task order. ICE SASS II is a base plus 4-year contract with a total task order value of $174M.

Steampunk began supporting ICE in 2017 as Strategic Enterprise Solutions prior to rebranding as Steampunk, Inc. in 2019. ICE SASS II consists of Information System Security Officer (ISSO) support to over 115 systems, along with technical staffing to support automation and integration of risk management framework to support data analytics, improve Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) compliance, reduction in vulnerabilities, and speed to resolution for vulnerabilities associated to mission critical systems.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to continue our support to the ICE mission,” said Sean Dillon, Steampunk’s Chief Technology Officer. “Over the last three years, Steampunk has been able to partner with ICE to modernize their approach to cybersecurity using our Design Intelligence® delivery framework. Together with ICE, we’ve integrated industry best practices around DevSecOps, Data, and automation into SASS to bring quality at speed to the SASS program.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for Steampunk’s SASS team to continue building on the foundation we began in 2017,” said Christopher Moore, Steampunk’s ICE SASS Program Director. “We are humbled to have received this award, and the team is ready to continue serving this critical mission.”

