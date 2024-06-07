83.1 F
Steampunk Secures $47M DEA Program Management and Support Task Order

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Steampunk Inc., a leading IT solutions provider and 2024 Elev8 GovCon honoree, has secured a significant task order valued at $47 million from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This five-year contract is part of the Specialized Data Analytics Support Services (SDASS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

The award, which was officially granted in February, was only recently made public. Steampunk, known for its startup culture and human-centered delivery approach, emerged victorious against major competitors.

Steampunk’s expertise spans critical areas such as DevSecOps, digital platforms, big data, and cloud solutions. This contract win further solidifies the company’s reputation as a key player in providing innovative IT solutions to federal agencies.

The DEA task order will involve comprehensive program management and support services. Steampunk will leverage its technical prowess to enhance the DEA’s data analytics capabilities, ensuring efficient and effective operations in tackling drug-related issues.

The contract underscores Steampunk’s growing influence in the government contracting space and its ability to deliver high-quality, technology-driven solutions tailored to the unique needs of federal agencies. As Steampunk continues to expand its footprint, this DEA task order highlights the company’s strategic growth and unwavering commitment to excellence.

