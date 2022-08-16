Steven Greenway Named as President of Pangiam Commercial

Aviation security specialist Pangiam has announced the appointment of Steven Greenway as President, Pangiam Commercial. In this role, Greenway will focus his more than two decades of commercial airline leadership experience on continuing Pangiam’s expansive growth in the secure movement of people and goods.

“Steven is among the world leaders in solving the unique business challenges in global commercial aviation and digital customer experiences,” said Kevin McAleenan, Pangiam’s Chief Executive Officer. “Pangiam is thrilled to bring the insight he has gained making airlines successful around the world to our customers and clients.”

Founded by a team of global trade, travel, aviation, and homeland security leaders, Pangiam applies innovation, emerging technologies, and the power of data to solve operational, facilitation and security challenges facing airlines and airports today.

Greenway has more than 20 years of global experience as an airline executive. His focus was often on digital leadership, loyalty, and rapid sustainable growth, with emphasis on guiding Low Cost Carriers (LCC). Steven was a founding member and Chief Commercial Officer for Peach, All Nippon Airways successful LCC; and Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ mid to long-haul LCC; plus, CEO of reward-U, the pioneering LCC loyalty/everyday program of HK Express. Most recently, he was President of Swoop, Canada’s first Ultra Low-Cost Carrier, and a subsidiary of the WestJet Group.

“Throughout my career, I have often focused on building ‘something from nothing,’ which is much like Pangiam’s mission to innovate around the art of what’s possible. I’m excited to be an integral part of guiding visionary solutions that promise to not only transform aviation and global travel, but many other industries as well,” said Greenway.

Read more at Pangiam