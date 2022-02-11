45.4 F
Stockholders Approve PAE’s Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by an Affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

With the stockholder vote complete, all approvals required to complete the proposed transaction have been received.

By Homeland Security Today

PAE Incorporated announced that at a special meeting of PAE’s stockholders held earlier today (the “Special Meeting”), its stockholders voted to approve and adopt the previously announced definitive agreement dated as of October 25, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”) in which PAE agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC.

At the Special Meeting, holders of more than 86% of PAE’s outstanding common stock voted to approve and adopt the Merger Agreement. With the stockholder vote complete, all approvals required to complete the proposed transaction have been received.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the necessary closing conditions, the proposed transaction is expected to close on or around February 15, 2022.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

