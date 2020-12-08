STS Government Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems

STS Government, a leading technology solutions and services provider to federal, state and local governments announced today that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management systems (QMS). Developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 9001:2015 sets the standard for quality management principles, including strong customer focus, the commitment of top management, the process approach, evidence-based decision-making and continual improvement.

Accreditation Resource Management guided STS Government through the ISO implementation and documentation process beginning in early 2020, despite the challenges around COVID-19 restrictions. By October, the Company was ready to begin the audit process. Perry Johnson Registrars audit the processes outlined in the quality manual and reported zero adverse findings.

“We are very proud of this achievement. As a small business, in a competitive marketplace, it differentiates STS Government’s commitment to providing best-in-class solutions in addressing our customer’s business and technology challenges,” said Mohammed Butt, STS Government CEO. “This global certification confirms the high quality of our business practices, whether the customer mission is on the front lines or behind-the-scenes providing the support and infrastructure necessary for success. It is this high degree of dedication to quality that our customers and partners expect, and STS Government delivers.”

