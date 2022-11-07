SureScan Bags Palermo Airport Screening Contract

SureScan Corporation has announced that the Falcone-Borsellino International Airport has chosen the SureScan x1000 EDS as its baggage screening solution for checked baggage. The Falcone-Borsellino International Airport offers intercontinental flights to and from Palermo, the capital of the Sicily Region and popular tourist destination.

The SureScan x1000 is a Transportation Security Administration-approved 7.2 certified and ECAC EDS Standard 3.1 approved multi-energy static gantry explosive detection system for checked baggage screening. Using computed tomography and atomic number analysis, the x1000 has been designed for high accuracy and low false alarm rates.

The equipment will be provided in cooperation with SureScan’s partner, Gilardoni Raggi X SpA.

