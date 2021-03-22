Survitec Unveils Face Covering with Antiviral Properties for Maritime Crews

Survitec has unveiled a new face covering with protective features designed to reduce the spread of viral and bacterial infection, helping maritime workers more confidently follow social distancing rules.

Developed in cooperation with oil majors and asset owners, Survitec Protect 360 is a hydrophilic snood-type face covering that incorporates Polygiene ViralOff®, a self-cleaning textile treatment technology proven to reduce 99% of known viruses from adhering to material surfaces.

The Survitec Protect 360 has been tested to protect against SARS-CoV-2, H3N2 and H1N1 and is compliant with ISO18184:2019.

Christina Bracken, Survitec Product Category Manager, Life-Saving Appliances, explained: “Conventional surgical masks and N99-, N95- or N90-type face coverings are usually disposable and uncomfortable to wear. Survitec Protect 360 is self-cleaning, reusable and washable – it can be machine washed up to 15 times,” she said.

For greater comfort, Survitec’s new face covering uses Lycra® Xtra™ Life. This ensures the face covering retains shape and when combined with its added silicone band also provides an important non-slip advantage, ensuring the covering remains in place to mitigate against the risk of cross infection.

“Other virus protection masks on the market are typically hydrophobic in that they are designed to provide a barrier between the wearer and the microscopic water particles and mucus splatter caught on the masks external surface. This splatter can stay alive on the material, going on to cause infection when the mask is touched or removed,” said Bracken.

“However, the hydrophilic nature of Survitec Protect 360 will wick away moisture while an inner three-ply laminate ensures any droplets are dispersed into the fabric structure. Any bacteria and virus is “de-natured” within two hours as per ISO18184:2019 requirements.

“The silver chloride treatment intrinsic to the material’s anti-viral properties allows the face covering to be handled without transferring the virus. Additionally, this means that it is safe to dispose through the standard textile recycling process,” Bracken said.

Survitec Technical Sales Manager, Mark Lutman said: “Survitec Protect 360 is compatible with marine and offshore wearables and should be considered as a key addition to the equipment offered to protect maritime and offshore workers, including crews transferred to vessels, rigs and wind turbines by helicopter.

“Disposable masks are not recommended for helicopter passengers due to the risk of foreign object debris (FOD) should rotor downdraught rip the mask from the wearer’s face. However, the Survitec Protect 360 is suited to this environment because of its snug fit and silicone band and is designed specifically to be worn with marine and offshore wearables.”

As of July 2020, the wearing of face coverings is mandatory at all heliports, as per Scottish Government regulations and endorsed by Step Change in Safety and Oil & Gas UK (OGUK). The wearing of face coverings for outbound and inbound flights are also mandatory.

