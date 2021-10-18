55.4 F
Swedish Train Staff to Use Body-Worn Cameras

The device can be securely assigned using an employee’s ID badge at the start of the shift and activated by the wearer.

By Homeland Security Today

As citizens start traveling again, Swedish train operator SJ AB has equipped its train staff with VB400 body-worn cameras from Motorola Solutions to enhance safety and security across the Swedish rail network. 

“We have a responsibility as a transport operator to do everything possible to ensure our employees and passengers travel safely by train”, said Birgitta Angard, head of onboard personnel at SJ AB. “Train workers manage a multitude of circumstances throughout the work day – ranging from the everyday events of busy commuter trains to increasing safety measures when platforms are quiet, to addressing critical incidents such as passengers in need of medical attention. Motorola Solutions’ body-worn cameras deliver an extra layer of operational visibility, enhancing transparency and protection for everyone traveling with us.”

The cameras provide an intuitive recording function and an extended battery life that lasts beyond the typical work shift with up to 12 hours of operation. The device can be securely assigned using an employee’s ID badge at the start of the shift and activated by the wearer. Swedish Rail is deploying the body-worn cameras with Motorola Solutions’ VideoManager evidence management software to upload and manage the recorded video as part of SJ AB’s everyday workflows.

Motorola Solutions will also be providing SJ AB with 24/7 technical and maintenance support, including software updates to introduce new features to the body-worn cameras as they become available.

Read more at Motorola

