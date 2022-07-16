71.1 F
Swish Data Awarded U.S. Coast Guard Cybersecurity Contract

Swish Data Corporation has been awarded a contract by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigations (CDM) program to provide the U.S. Coast Guard with advanced security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities. 

The contract extends the U.S. Coast Guard’s existing security operations center, which has many defensive cybersecurity measures already in place, and further enables threat detection, compliance, and security incident management for over 65,000 endpoints across hundreds of locations.

Swish’s security services expertise combined with security technology from an unnamed cybersecurity partner will provide a platform for active threat management and incident response through real-time data analysis and extended detection and response.

Swish is a contract holder for major sanctioned Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) which provide federal customers a means of procuring a wide range of solutions and services.

