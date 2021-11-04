Systel Joins The Open Group SOSA Consortium

Systel, Inc., which specializes in rugged computer hardware solutions, announced today that it is has joined The Open Group SOSA™ (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) Consortium.

Systel intends to bring SOSA aligned and conformant rugged computing products and solutions to market, reaffirming its commitment to deliver leading and reliable capabilities to the warfighter in accordance with the Department of Defense’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) mandate.

“We are very excited to join the SOSA Consortium and actively participate in the technical and business working groups, contributing our expertise and helping to further development of modular, open system architectures and technologies,” said Aneesh Kothari, vice-president of marketing at Systel.

The SOSA Consortium is creating open system reference architectures applicable to military and commercial sensor systems and a business model that balances stakeholder interests. The architectures employ modular design and use widely supported, consensus-based, nonproprietary standards for key interfaces.

“We are very pleased that Systel has joined The Open Group SOSA Consortium as our newest Member”, said Judy Cerenzia, vice-president of forum operations at The Open Group. “We welcome their expertise and look forward to their contributions to the SOSA Technical Standard and Business Strategy, as we continue to evolve the SOSA ecosystem.”