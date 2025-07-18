spot_img
83.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 18, 2025
AI and Advanced TechInteroperable CommunicationsFEMA

T-Mobile Criticized for Undermining FirstNet During Texas Flood Response

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

As first responders battled catastrophic flooding in Texas, a mass marketing email from T-Mobile raised eyebrows across Capitol Hill for what many see as a poorly timed—and potentially unethical—attack on a critical public safety communications program.

According to journalist Breanna Morello, who first broke the story on X, T-Mobile sent a bulk email to congressional staffers disparaging FirstNet, the nationwide broadband network designed specifically for first responders. The email reportedly criticized the program while rescue efforts were still underway in flood-stricken Texas.

FirstNet was established in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks to ensure that first responders have priority communication channels during emergencies. The network has since been integral to emergency management operations nationwide.

Morello also noted that the T-Mobile email included a stock image of Ukrainian firefighters—a choice some are calling misleading and inappropriate, given the domestic nature of the crisis being addressed.

“Was this on accident or on purpose?” Morello asked in her post, highlighting the troubling timing and messaging of the email. She confirmed that she reached out to T-Mobile for comment but received no response as of publication.

Previous article
California Student Awarded $15K Navy Scholarship for AI Based Early Wildfire Detection Innovation
Next article
‘Alligator Alcatraz’: the Temporary Migrant Detention Facility Established in Florida Everglades
Kalyna White
Kalyna White
Kalyna White assists with events and in the onboarding of new members to the Coalition. She also writes for, and assists with various editorial duties at Homeland Security Today. Prior to re-joining GTSC, Kalyna interned for InfraGard of the National Capital Area where she assisted with the development of the National Critical Infrastructure Security & Resilience Month website, programming, and content. She also interviewed Critical Infrastructure Sector leaders for the website and developed marketing and social media campaigns to engage stakeholders. Kalyna graduated with a B.A. in Political Science, minoring in Middle Eastern Studies and English Literature from U.C. San Diego in 2022. While at U.C.S.D. she was the chapter president of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and Panhellenic President. She is also the founder and president of LABUkraine, a non-profit organization building computer labs in Ukraine. She is an experienced Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the government relations industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Government, Public Speaking, International Relations, and Writing. She also brings to GTSC, extensive experience gained from the National Student Leadership Conference – Intelligence & National Security and positions of leadership at the Madeira School. She has also interned for Senator John McCain providing general staff assistance including answering phones, responding to constituents, and leading tours of the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, she interned for MXM Consulting and assisted with planning and execution of an annual “Hill Day” visit by corporate members of a non-profit association to Capitol Hill to visit numerous legislators relevant to their interests. In 2016 she was a teacher’s assistant at Garfield Elementary school. Kalyna has also served as the Youth Ambassador to the Women in Homeland Security Board of Directors for 8 years.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals