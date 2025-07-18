As first responders battled catastrophic flooding in Texas, a mass marketing email from T-Mobile raised eyebrows across Capitol Hill for what many see as a poorly timed—and potentially unethical—attack on a critical public safety communications program.

According to journalist Breanna Morello, who first broke the story on X, T-Mobile sent a bulk email to congressional staffers disparaging FirstNet, the nationwide broadband network designed specifically for first responders. The email reportedly criticized the program while rescue efforts were still underway in flood-stricken Texas.

FirstNet was established in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks to ensure that first responders have priority communication channels during emergencies. The network has since been integral to emergency management operations nationwide.

Morello also noted that the T-Mobile email included a stock image of Ukrainian firefighters—a choice some are calling misleading and inappropriate, given the domestic nature of the crisis being addressed.

“Was this on accident or on purpose?” Morello asked in her post, highlighting the troubling timing and messaging of the email. She confirmed that she reached out to T-Mobile for comment but received no response as of publication.