Tek84 Inc Announces Acquisition of IDSS Corp

Tek84 Inc. has announced the acquisition of Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) Corp., a specialist in airport scanner technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tek84 develops and manufactures ultra-low-dose x-ray scanning solutions that detect threats – weapons, drugs and other contraband – hidden under clothing, within body cavities and inside vehicles, packages, walls and objects. Tek84 systems are deployed worldwide in jails, prisons and other detention centers, airports, embassies, court houses, border crossings, event venues and critical infrastructure.

IDSS combines advanced AI algorithms and high resolution, three-dimensional computed tomography (CT) scanning technology to identify threats in passenger baggage. IDSS security solutions include the DETECT™ 1000 carry-on baggage scanner, the DETECT 320 CT Based Cargo scanner and the new DETECT 1000S reduced footprint scanner. IDSS has also developed a remote screening product for intra and inter-airport use. The DETECT platform is Open Architecture compliant leveraging Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technology for the automated detection of explosives, prohibited items and narcotics. The systems are deployed at airports and border crossings worldwide.

