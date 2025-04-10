Telos Corporation Awarded $5.8M Contract to Support Defense Department’s Microwave Line of Sight Program

Telos Corporation announced today it has been awarded a $5.8 million contract to provide Field Service Representative (FSR) support and technical expertise for the U.S. Department of Defense’s Microwave Line of Sight (MLoS) program. The award includes a six-month base period of performance from April 2, 2025, through September 30, 2025, with a three-month option period extending through December 31, 2025.

The MLoS program delivers and sustains rapidly deployable, high-bandwidth, low-latency communication infrastructure for warfighters operating in joint, interagency, and coalition environments. As a scalable, mobile, and cost-effective alternative to fiber, MLoS ensures critical voice, video, and data connectivity across the battlefield – providing resilient, redundant communications in even the most austere settings.

“Continuing our support for the Department of Defense in operational environments by delivering technical, operational, and lifecycle expertise to the MLoS program is a testament to our exceptional secure networks portfolio,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Our proven deployment systems, technical acumen, and mission-aligned personnel deliver real-time advantage and value to warfighters in the field.”

Under this contract, Telos will provide a high-impact, cost-effective strategy for delivering expeditionary, operational, and permanent communications infrastructure – achieving significant savings over fiber solutions while enabling up to 95% repurposing of MLoS equipment costs.

With over 500 systems successfully deployed throughout the Middle East, Telos delivers 24x7x365 global field support, working shoulder-to-shoulder with customers and warfighters in extreme, high-threat operational environments. With experience across four continents, Telos ensures deployment speed, efficiency, and readiness. This includes:

Rapid deployment management systems

Expert compliance with ITAR and EAR regulations

Full lifecycle support for Telos and third-party technologies

Extensive network of prime and subcontractor partners

Deep bench of technical and subject matter experts

Telos’ MLoS communications solutions offer high bandwidth (up to 300 Mbps full duplex) with bidirectional IP connectivity. The systems provide point-to-point and point-to-multi-point functionality with LTE and Mesh. As part of the contract, Telos’ field personnel bring operational knowledge and technical fluency. Telos’ diverse SME bench’s wealth of experience includes: