41.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 4, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

Telos Corporation Awarded Additional $3.1M Contract with National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

NGA has had an enterprise license for the Xacta software since 2006.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks with the senior leaders of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency during a visit for a town hall in Springfield, Va., Aug. 2, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

Telos Corporation, a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions, announced today a $3.1 million, five-year contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). Building on Telos’ 15-year relationship with NGA, this contract includes support for Xacta, the company’s premier cyber risk management and automation solution.

“Given NGA’s mission to deliver world-class geospatial intelligence to support national security, efficient and precise identification and remediation of issues is a topline priority,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We’re honored to build on our long history with the agency to ensure NGA can effectively manage cyber risk and streamline security compliance.”

The Xacta suite of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization. NGA has had an enterprise license for the Xacta software since 2006.

Previous articleCenter for Internet Security Selects CrowdStrike as Premier Partner for Endpoint Security
Next articleSystel Joins The Open Group SOSA Consortium
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.