Telos Corporation Awarded Additional $3.1M Contract with National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Telos Corporation, a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions, announced today a $3.1 million, five-year contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). Building on Telos’ 15-year relationship with NGA, this contract includes support for Xacta, the company’s premier cyber risk management and automation solution.

“Given NGA’s mission to deliver world-class geospatial intelligence to support national security, efficient and precise identification and remediation of issues is a topline priority,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We’re honored to build on our long history with the agency to ensure NGA can effectively manage cyber risk and streamline security compliance.”

The Xacta suite of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization. NGA has had an enterprise license for the Xacta software since 2006.