Telos to Process Background Checks for BWI Aviation Workers

The Maryland Aviation Administration has contracted with Telos to provide the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) service for processing worker background checks at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

The DAC service enables submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports.

“The DAC service deployment at BWI Marshall Airport is notable for its integration with BWI’s Identity Management System, enabling efficient biographic and biometric transmissions,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at BWI.”

Telos’ aviation channeling service meets the TSA and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for the transmission and protection of biographic and biometric data. Telos applies this TSA-accredited software-as-a-service platform to enable airports, air carriers, cargo carriers, and general aviation to perform identity and biometric-based background checks that mitigate insider threats to aviation transportation infrastructure.

In August 2022, Telos announced the expansion of its aviation channeling service within the U.S. commercial aviation industry to include: USA Jet Airlines, IFL Group, California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV), Advanced Airlines, Backcountry Aviation and ABX Air, Albany Intl. Airport (ALB), Chicago O’Hare Intl. Airport (ORD), Chicago Midway Intl. Airport (MDW), Dallas Fort Worth Intl. Airport (DFW), Jacksonville Intl. Airport (JAX), Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (GUM), Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport (MSF), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), St. Pete-Clearwater Intl. Airport (PIE), State of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation for State Commercial Airports and more.

