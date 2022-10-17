66.6 F
Thales Acquires Two European Cybersecurity Companies

By Homeland Security Today
Thales has completed the acquisition of two European cybersecurity companies, S21sec (in Spain and Portugal) and Excellium (in Belgium and Luxembourg), gathered under the holding company Maxive Cybersecurity, following the signing of an agreement with Sonae Investment Management.

In Luxembourg and Belgium, the integration of Excellium, known for securing information systems in its domestic markets, will strengthen Thales’ local presence and generate new growth opportunities with a workforce of 160 high-level experts.

In Iberia, with 405 employees across nine sites in Spain and Portugal, S21sec, together with Excellium, will leverage Thales’ Cyber Solutions business and expand its international footprint.

Thales generated more than €1bn in sales in 2021 through its cyber portfolio.

Read more at Thales

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

