Thales Acquires Two European Cybersecurity Companies

Thales has completed the acquisition of two European cybersecurity companies, S21sec (in Spain and Portugal) and Excellium (in Belgium and Luxembourg), gathered under the holding company Maxive Cybersecurity, following the signing of an agreement with Sonae Investment Management.

In Luxembourg and Belgium, the integration of Excellium, known for securing information systems in its domestic markets, will strengthen Thales’ local presence and generate new growth opportunities with a workforce of 160 high-level experts.

In Iberia, with 405 employees across nine sites in Spain and Portugal, S21sec, together with Excellium, will leverage Thales’ Cyber Solutions business and expand its international footprint.

Thales generated more than €1bn in sales in 2021 through its cyber portfolio.

