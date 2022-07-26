73.8 F
Thales to Acquire OneWelcome

By Homeland Security Today

Thales is to acquire identity and access management specialist, OneWelcome, for a total consideration of €100 million. 

OneWelcome’s digital identity lifecycle management capabilities will complement Thales’s existing identity services such as secure credential enrollment, issuance and management, and Know Your Customer.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, OneWelcome provides cloud-based customer identity and access management for highly regulated industries, enabling them to securely connect customers as well as business partners to their online services. Currently, OneWelcome protects tens of millions of European identities for lighthouse customers like Malakoff Humanis, PostNL and the European Central Bank. Thales plans to leverage this regional expertise to address the global need for enhanced identity and data privacy management.

Thales says the OneWelcome business will particularly address the increasing need for convenient and secure access, as well as data privacy, which is essential in regulated markets, subject to GDPR compliance for instance. 

With this acquisition, Thales will offer a comprehensive identity platform that will allow organizations to manage internal and external identities, enabling them to bring new businesses online fast, improving operational efficiency and customer experience along the way, while meeting or exceeding regulatory compliance.

With 100+ employees and customers across Europe, OneWelcome is experiencing strong growth of over 30% year-on-year. OneWelcome will join the Thales Digital Identity and Security global business unit. 

Thales said recently that it plans to hire 11,000 people worldwide, including 1,000 in cybersecurity.

The OneWelcome transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed during the second half of 2022.

Read more at Thales

