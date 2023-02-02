The Chertoff Group names Ellen Murray as Communications Director

The Chertoff Group announced today the appointment of Ellen Murray as Director of Communications. A proven communications strategist with a background in Homeland Security, Ellen will lead the development and execution of the company’s communications and public affairs strategy, including digital and branding. She will serve as the primary media contact.

“We are excited to have Ellen Murray, who brings two decades of marketing and communications expertise with a particular focus on the security space, join us and lead our communications and public affairs strategy going forward,” said Chad Sweet, CEO of The Chertoff Group.

Ellen has held Vice President of Marketing roles at two technology start-ups and was a Director of Business Development focusing on global supply chain security at L-3 Security and Detection Systems. From 2006-2009, Ellen served as Assistant Administrator for Strategic Communications & Public Affairs at the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. A member of TSA’s executive leadership team, she was a national spokesperson and responsible for the agency’s communications strategy.