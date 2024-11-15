54.8 F
The Chertoff Group Partners With NRF to Create Supply Chain Cybersecurity Risk Management Guide For Retailers

The National Retail Federation (NRF), in partnership with The Chertoff Group, has released a comprehensive “Guide to Developing a Retail Supply Chain Cybersecurity Risk Management Plan.” This guide is designed to help retailers identify and manage cybersecurity risks associated with their supply chains, providing a structured framework to strengthen defenses and protect against emerging cyber threats. In a retail landscape increasingly dependent on third-party suppliers for goods and services, this guide serves as a valuable resource for proactively addressing vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors.

Supply chain cybersecurity threats have become a critical concern as hackers often target vendors and suppliers to gain unauthorized access to broader networks. The guide outlines how compromised supplier credentials and other weak links in the supply chain can be exploited in cyberattacks, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between retailers and their partners to protect sensitive data and maintain operational resilience.

The NRF’s model framework for supply chain cybersecurity risk management encompasses several key elements to enable retailers to implement effective cybersecurity measures:

  • Risk Categorization of Suppliers
  • Cybersecurity Due Diligence
  • Contractual Requirements
  • Access Controls
  • Ongoing Monitoring

The NRF’s guide emphasizes the importance of an integrated approach to managing cybersecurity risks in the supply chain. With increasing incidents of cyberattacks targeting retail supply chains, this guide offers a proactive framework that can help protect retailers from potential disruptions and financial loss due to breaches.

Click here to download the full report.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

