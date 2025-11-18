The Hon. Chris Inglis to Receive INSA’s 2026 William Oliver Baker Award

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) has announced that The Honorable John C. “Chris” Inglis, former National Cyber Director and Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), has been selected to receive the 2026 William Oliver Baker Award. Presented annually, the Baker Award honors extraordinary contributions to U.S. intelligence and national security. Mr. Inglis will be recognized at the 41st William Oliver Baker Award Dinner on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.

As the nation’s first Senate-confirmed National Cyber Director, Mr. Inglis stood up the Office, built its cadre, and defined its mission to integrate cyber policy and strategy across the federal government. He oversaw the development of the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy, drove the creation of a companion cyber workforce education strategy, and strengthened public-private collaboration to improve national resilience and accountability in cyberspace.

Previously, Mr. Inglis served seven and a half years as Deputy Director of the NSA, overseeing the agency’s global intelligence and cybersecurity operations during a period of rapid technological change. His leadership advanced NSA’s dual mission of foreign intelligence and information assurance into a more unified, integrated approach to national cybersecurity.

A retired Brigadier General in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Inglis has dedicated more than four decades to military, intelligence, and policy service. He is widely regarded for his principled leadership, mentorship, and integrity. His many honors include the President’s National Security Medal, the DNI Distinguished Service Medal, and multiple Presidential Rank Awards.

“Chris is universally respected across our community, not only for his brilliance and vision, but for his kindness and genuine care for those he leads,” said Letitia A. Long, INSA Chairwoman. “He embodies the spirit of the Baker Award: selfless service, quiet strength, and an enduring commitment to the mission and the people who carry it out. Generations of intelligence and cyber professionals have been inspired by his mentorship and example.”

Following government service, Mr. Inglis has continued to shape and mentor the next generation of national security professionals as the Looker Distinguished Visiting Professor at the U.S. Naval Academy and as the Milanovich Chair at the U.S. Air Force Academy. From 2014 to the present, his public service has included membership on the U.S. Defense Science Board; the U.S. Navy Science and Technology Board; the U.S. Strategic Command Strategic Advisory Group; the Director of National Intelligence Strategic Advisory Group; the CISA Advisory Council; the DHS Cyber Safety Review Board; and the Board of Trustees of the National Intelligence University. He also served as a commissioner on the 2019-2020 Cyberspace Solarium Commission, where he helped craft policy recommendations that continue to guide U.S. cybersecurity strategy. His lifelong dedication to innovation, collaboration, and mentorship exemplifies the ideals the Baker Award seeks to honor.

“I am humbled to represent public servants across the national security community whose daily labors are inspired by Dr. William O. Baker’s lifelong example of the transformative power of service to others,” said Mr. Inglis. “I am especially grateful to the women and men of NSA for the privilege of serving alongside them for the bulk of a professional career that has given me more than I could ever return.”

The William Oliver Baker Award recognizes individuals whose leadership and vision have strengthened the intelligence and national security community. Recent recipients include The Hon. William J. Burns, GEN Paul M. Nakasone, USA (Ret.), and LtGen Vincent R. Stewart, USMC (Ret.).