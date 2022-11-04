70.5 F
The Power of Trusted Partnerships: DISA Forecast to Industry 2022

By Homeland Security Today
The Defense Information Systems Agency’s landmark event, Forecast to Industry 2022, will be available to view live on Monday, Nov 7.

The Power of Trusted Partnerships | Compete, Act and Win is the theme for this year’s Forecast to Industry 2022 event, which provides the Defense Information Systems Agency’s industry partners with in-depth information about acquisition issues, requirements and planned procurements for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

Unable to make it to Forecast to Industry 2022 in person?
Use the steps below to join virtually Monday, Nov 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT.

YouTube
Watch the livestream from a mobile device, laptop, desktop web-browser or YouTube app via the following link:

https://youtu.be/nB7AclH6hsg

  • Select the ‘Notify me’ bell icon to receive an alert when the livestream begins.
  • You do not need to be logged into a YouTube account to view the livestream.
  • You do need to be logged into a YouTube account to use the public chat feature throughout the day. The chat will not be monitored during the livestream but will be shared with DISA’s Forecast to Industry team following the event.

DVIDS
The livestream is also available on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website via the following link:

http://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/30427

Troubleshooting

Take the following actions if you have issues viewing the livestream:

  • Open the YouTube or DVIDS link in a different web browser.
  • Refresh your web browser.
  • Restart your computer or mobile device.
  • Contact DVIDS Customer Service for DVIDS support.

Recording
After the event, view the recording via DISA’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/user/USDISA/streams

Learn More
Visit DISA.mil Forecast to Industry 2022 to access the agenda and other event information.

