Thomas Bell Starts Tenure as CEO at Leidos

Thomas Bell has commenced his tenure as CEO at Leidos. Bell’s selection was announced on February 27, 2023.

“Tom comes to Leidos from an impressive global career spanning multiple companies and varied roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently he led Rolls-Royce’s North American business. The Board is confident that Tom is the right leader for the company and will quickly earn the trust of all our stakeholders,” said Robert S. Shapard, who assumed the role of independent Chairman of the Board on April 28, 2023.

Bell was selected by the company’s Board of Directors following a thorough and thoughtful process to select a successor.

“I’m honored to have been asked to lead Leidos into and through its second decade as an independent company,” said Bell. “In its first decade, Leidos has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the missions of our customers. I’m ready to stand with our 45,000 employees to harness technology and push the boundaries of what’s possible, building an even bolder, brighter future together.”

Prior to joining Leidos, Bell was senior vice president of global sales & marketing for defense, space & security at The Boeing Company. Before joining Boeing in 2015, he was President of Rolls-Royce Defense Aerospace, having joined as President, Customer Business, North America in mid-2012. Previously he spent more than two decades with Boeing in a variety of leadership positions within the defense, space and security business and began his aerospace career with Lockheed Martin in human space flight.

Bell and Shapard succeed Roger Krone, who served as Chairman and CEO since 2014.

Leidos is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

