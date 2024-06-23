The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) has announced that Tonya Hoover, Deputy Administrator of the United States Fire Administration (USFA), is the recipient of the 2024 James M. Shannon Advocacy Medal. This prestigious award, named in honor of Jim Shannon, former NFPA president, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional advocacy in promoting fire safety for the general public and the fire service. The medal was presented at the NFPA Stars at Night awards ceremony during the annual NFPA Conference & Expo® (C&E) in Orlando on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Tonya Hoover’s commitment to fire safety has been a lifelong journey. Starting as a junior firefighter, she has ascended through the ranks to become the California State Fire Marshal and now serves as the Deputy Administrator of the United States Fire Administration. Her career is marked by an unwavering dedication to safeguarding lives and properties from the dangers of fire.

One of Hoover’s most significant accomplishments is her tireless advocacy for home fire sprinklers in California. Her efforts ensured the maintenance of sprinkler requirements, greatly enhancing fire safety standards and saving numerous lives. Her advocacy work spans beyond this achievement, as she continues to be a fervent proponent of fire safety issues on a national scale.

In her role as Deputy Fire Administrator at the USFA, Hoover oversees the training of over 100,000 first responders annually, manages the National Fire Incident Reporting System, and directs crucial fire prevention and public education programs. Her leadership and strategic vision have had a profound impact on the fire service community, improving the effectiveness and safety of fire services nationwide.

Hoover’s service extends to her participation on the NFPA Board and various other esteemed fire safety organizations, further demonstrating her dedication to the fire service. Her contributions have been instrumental in shaping policies and standards that enhance fire safety across the country.

The 2024 NFPA Stars at Night Gala celebrated the achievements of 14 individuals and organizations across seven award categories. To learn more about this year’s recipients and their contributions to fire safety, visit the awards section of the NFPA website.