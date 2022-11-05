Toronto Pearson Now Beta Testing Liberty Defense Walkthrough Detector

Liberty Defense has announced that beta testing for its walkthrough security detector at the Toronto Pearson International Airport commenced on November 1, 2022, and will continue for a period of two weeks.

Toronto Pearson will be the first airport in Canada to trial Liberty’s HEXWAVE™ walkthrough security detection portal. The airport plans to operate the trial in multiple areas of the airport by conducting voluntary screening in an employee area and a location at the perimeter of the airport, including an entrance from the terminal parking garage. Liberty Defense will use the beta site as an opportunity to further test and train the system to continue improving HEXWAVE’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine learning algorithms, while also gathering user feedback.

The walkthrough screening portal uses 3D radar imaging and AI technologies to detect and identify metallic and non-metallic concealed weapons and other threats, providing security operators with a real-time, automatic go/no-go decision. There is no need to stop and remove keys, cell phones, or other items from pockets while passing through the system. The system protects privacy by not personalizing image data, and images can never be seen by an operator. The operator only receives real-time information about threat type and location as people pass through the system.

Liberty’s beta trial locations also include onsite testing with a major U.S. international airport, a top U.S. airline, a Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium, a large state university, and one of the largest Hindu temples in North America. Liberty is working with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to evaluate HEXWAVE for its expanded detection and throughput capabilities to screen aviation workers at a TSA designated airport in the future.

